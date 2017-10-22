David Wagner Praises 'Another Chapter in Our Fairytale' as Huddersfield Shock Man Utd in 2-1 Victory

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon as it rained heavily at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers won the match 2-1 with goals from Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy and Belgian star forward Laurent Depoitre.

Reuters understands that David Wagner was proud of his team's achievement on the day as they managed to get their first win over Utd since 1952.

“I said to the players that I wouldn’t expect a result, but that I can believe in a result,” Wagner said in appraisal of his team.

"That is why it so huge for us. It’s a very proud moment, that we were able to beat Manchester United at home."

The recently promoted side currently sit at 11th place on the Premier League table with three wins so far in the season.

The Yorkshire side's stadium only manages to hold less than 25,000 seats yet the home support on match day was incredible as Terrier loyals chanted the loudest in the stands after Mooy scored the first goal.

"Small Huddersfield have beaten Man United and it is one of the proudest moments in my managerial career."

Wagner became Huddersfield's manager back in 2015 and believes the win against Man Utd is one of many to come for the Yorkshire side in the near future.

"It’s another chapter in the fairytale we started nearly two years ago. It has shown everything is possible in football. Today was our moment. It makes everyone very happy and very proud.”