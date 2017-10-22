The Funniest Twitter Reactions to Saturday's Round of Premier League Games

Saturday's Premier League action was once again action-packed as seven games took place in the world's best league.
The biggest talking point came from the John Smith's Stadium, where Premier League debutants Huddersfield Town ended Manchester United's unbeaten start to the season, thanks to some suspect defending from new signing Victor Lindelof...
23rd Minute - 0-0 Phil Jones comes off injured replace by Lindelof— Ammad United 🤘😈 (@Ammadutd) October 21, 2017
33rd Minute - 2-0 Huddersfield #MUFC pic.twitter.com/QKw7YVbXJI
Told you Lindelof was shit, you can't sound like a spell from Harry Potter and be a good footballer at the same time I'm sorry— ً (@MADVILLAlNY) July 23, 2017
Fascinating heatmap of Lindelof's performance so far. pic.twitter.com/dd6HrbwqMA— Jon Birchall (@jonbir90) October 21, 2017
Goals conceded in the ten minutes since Victor Lindelof came onto the pitch - 2.— Coral (@Coral) October 21, 2017
Goals conceded in previous eight PL games - 2. pic.twitter.com/iOODVj6r97
When you remember #MUFC fans were claiming Lindelof-Bailly was the best CB pairing in the league before they even played a minute together pic.twitter.com/4krMlyy3sR— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 21, 2017
Man United 2-0 down at Huddersfield Town— Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) October 21, 2017
Good job they wrapped up the Premier League title about a month ago innit
So close, only fell 29 games short. pic.twitter.com/jyXUOhz8Y6— Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) October 21, 2017
Mourinho’s phone after today’s defeat... pic.twitter.com/8gQE5E7XlN— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 21, 2017
Scenes of Jose Mourinho's bus right now #HUDMUN pic.twitter.com/N7XksuK4FC— Elite Daily Football (@SuperBettingBro) October 21, 2017
Live footage of Jose Mourinho at full time#HUDMUN pic.twitter.com/tFR1k7UmIC— 90min (@90min_Football) October 21, 2017
Are Huddersfield still there? pic.twitter.com/BTqpvaON7H— Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) October 21, 2017
Did I just hear Jose Mourinho say ''The best team won"? pic.twitter.com/NFzvE3ed0D— Coral (@Coral) October 21, 2017
OFFICIAL: Huddersfield Town end Man United's unbeaten streak. ✅ pic.twitter.com/i75KUA17Cc— SPORF (@Sporf) October 21, 2017
Turns out the way to contain a Jose Mourinho side is appoint a gaffer that wears baseball caps.— Sun Bets (@SunBets) October 21, 2017
Pretty simple tbh lads... pic.twitter.com/bRCS6axGNs
We're looking at you @ManUtd! 😡 pic.twitter.com/Xt4qbWZnkK— 90min (@90min_Football) October 21, 2017
The early kick off saw defending champions Chelsea host in-form Watford and the Blues looked down and out before a late comeback saw them take all three points...
"Watford fans think Tom Cleverley deserves an England call up" pic.twitter.com/bR0MEMiKe2— Coral (@Coral) October 21, 2017
Watford haven't had the "cojones" to see this game out... 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Ndc86ykyq— BigOdds (@BigOddsGB) October 21, 2017
Haters will say this is fake. pic.twitter.com/O458tcKZZO— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 21, 2017
Good to see that Michy Batshuayi's got his priorities right straight after scoring in an actual Premier League match. #FIFA18 pic.twitter.com/cALFifr2tC— 888sport (@888sport) October 21, 2017
Meanwhile, table-toppers Manchester City again showed why they're favourites for the title with a 3-0 win over a normally resolute Burnley side at the Etihad...
83 - Pope saves from Jesus. Amen to that! 0-3— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 21, 2017
When you batter yet another team and your biggest rivals can't even get past Huddersfield pic.twitter.com/PAtRD3NRIn— Coral (@Coral) October 21, 2017