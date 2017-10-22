The Funniest Twitter Reactions to Saturday's Round of Premier League Games

Saturday's Premier League action was once again action-packed as seven games took place in the world's best league.

The biggest talking point came from the John Smith's Stadium, where Premier League debutants Huddersfield Town ended Manchester United's unbeaten start to the season, thanks to some suspect defending from new signing Victor Lindelof...

23rd Minute - 0-0 Phil Jones comes off injured replace by Lindelof



33rd Minute - 2-0 Huddersfield #MUFC pic.twitter.com/QKw7YVbXJI — Ammad United  🤘😈 (@Ammadutd) October 21, 2017

Told you Lindelof was shit, you can't sound like a spell from Harry Potter and be a good footballer at the same time I'm sorry — ‏ً (@MADVILLAlNY) July 23, 2017

Fascinating heatmap of Lindelof's performance so far. pic.twitter.com/dd6HrbwqMA — Jon Birchall (@jonbir90) October 21, 2017

Goals conceded in the ten minutes since Victor Lindelof came onto the pitch - 2.



Goals conceded in previous eight PL games - 2. pic.twitter.com/iOODVj6r97 — Coral (@Coral) October 21, 2017

When you remember #MUFC fans were claiming Lindelof-Bailly was the best CB pairing in the league before they even played a minute together pic.twitter.com/4krMlyy3sR — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 21, 2017

Man United 2-0 down at Huddersfield Town



Good job they wrapped up the Premier League title about a month ago innit — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) October 21, 2017

So close, only fell 29 games short. pic.twitter.com/jyXUOhz8Y6 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) October 21, 2017

Scenes of Jose Mourinho's bus right now #HUDMUN pic.twitter.com/N7XksuK4FC — Elite Daily Football (@SuperBettingBro) October 21, 2017

Live footage of Jose Mourinho at full time#HUDMUN pic.twitter.com/tFR1k7UmIC — 90min (@90min_Football) October 21, 2017

Are Huddersfield still there? pic.twitter.com/BTqpvaON7H — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) October 21, 2017

Did I just hear Jose Mourinho say ''The best team won"? pic.twitter.com/NFzvE3ed0D — Coral (@Coral) October 21, 2017

OFFICIAL: Huddersfield Town end Man United's unbeaten streak. ✅ pic.twitter.com/i75KUA17Cc — SPORF (@Sporf) October 21, 2017

Turns out the way to contain a Jose Mourinho side is appoint a gaffer that wears baseball caps.



Pretty simple tbh lads... pic.twitter.com/bRCS6axGNs — Sun Bets (@SunBets) October 21, 2017

The early kick off saw defending champions Chelsea host in-form Watford and the Blues looked down and out before a late comeback saw them take all three points...

"Watford fans think Tom Cleverley deserves an England call up" pic.twitter.com/bR0MEMiKe2 — Coral (@Coral) October 21, 2017

Watford haven't had the "cojones" to see this game out... 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Ndc86ykyq — BigOdds (@BigOddsGB) October 21, 2017

Haters will say this is fake. pic.twitter.com/O458tcKZZO — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 21, 2017

Good to see that Michy Batshuayi's got his priorities right straight after scoring in an actual Premier League match. #FIFA18 pic.twitter.com/cALFifr2tC — 888sport (@888sport) October 21, 2017

Meanwhile, table-toppers Manchester City again showed why they're favourites for the title with a 3-0 win over a normally resolute Burnley side at the Etihad...

83 - Pope saves from Jesus. Amen to that! 0-3 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 21, 2017