Joel Robles Sparks Controversy After 'Liking' Social Media Comments Slating Everton Boss Koeman

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

In just a matter of hours before Everton were set to face off against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, Toffees' goalkeeper Joel Robles has sparked huge controversy by liking a number of comments on social media slating manager Ronald Koeman.


The Spaniard was Everton’s first choice keeper last season, making 21 appearances, but since the £30m summer arrival of Jordan Pickford from Sunderland this summer, Robles has found first-team opportunities few and far between so far this campaign.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Robles was the main point of discussion on Saturday night, where he liked comments branding Koeman as ‘the shi**est manager’, as well as a comment questioning the former Barcelona player’s reasoning behind not playing young striker Ademola Lookman.

News that Robles has liked comments slating under-fire manager Koeman came as an unwanted distraction in the build up to Everton’s clash with Arsenal, in a game in which the Dutchman really needs his side to win, after going on a baron run in the league, failing to register a win in their last four matches.

Following Everton’s 2-1 loss to French side Lyon in the Europa League in midweek, should the Toffees fail to register a point against Arsenal, we may just see the dismissal of the former Southampton manager.

Koeman was a hit on Merseyside last season, leading Everton to an impressive seventh placed finish. However, in a high-spending summer largely funded by the £75m sale of star striker Romelu Lukaku, Everton have failed to work on the success of last season, winning just two of their opening nine matches and finding themselves sitting in 17th place.

