Juventus & Real Madrid Target Dimitri Oberlin on Why He Turned Down Chance to Join Man Utd

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Basel forward Dimitri Oberlin has revealed why he turned down the opportunity to join Manchester United when he was 17-years-old. 

Oberlin is currently on loan at Basel from RB Salzburg and spoke to The Sun on the decision not to join the Premier League giants: "Yes, they [United] had been watching me - the transfer almost happened.

"In the end I decided otherwise. My parents had allowed me to transfer, but I did not."

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

The 20-year-old didn't want to join the youth sides at Manchester United and thought playing senior football would be more beneficial.

"I would have started at the Under-18s, the way into the first team would have been far.

"The competition would have been massive."

The Swiss international decided to make the move to current parent club RB Salzburg from FC Zurich in order to gain the first-team football.

Oberlin has scored two goals this season in eight games for Basel.

Juventus and Real Madrid are now keeping tabs on the youngster, but Manchester United may still go back in for the forward. 

