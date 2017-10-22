Liverpool Looking to Beat Juventus in the Race for Israeli Youngster Manor Solomon

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Liverpool are eyeing up a potential move for Maccabi Petah Tikva sensation Manor Solomon who is regarded as one of the hottest young prospects.

The 18-year-old has already been called up to the senior side of his national side Israel, and with that in mind, according to Tuttosport and reported by the Mirror, the Reds could look to offer in the region of €5m. 

They face strong competition from Italian giants Juventus who have shown interest in the midfielder after a string of impressive performances for Maccabi. 

In seven league appearances this season in the Ligat ha'Al, Solomon has netted twice and assisted for two goals. Despite the contributions, Maccabi sit in 11th place in the league. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

With Sadio Mane out injured for Liverpool, this could be the perfect opportunity to move for Solomon who will bring the a few of the same traits into a Liverpool side who look awfully dangerous in attack.

Would Manor Solomon prefer a move to England over Italy? 

The Reds face Spurs at Wembley on Sunday who will be buoyed with confidence following the 7-0 drumming of Maribor in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

