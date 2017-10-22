Manchester United Youngster Scott McTominay Signs New Long-Term Deal

Manchester United's young midfielder Scott McTominay has signed a new long-term deal with Jose Mourinho's side.

The new deal will keep the 20-year-old at United until at least 2021, something McTominay says he's overjoyed about:

BECK DIEFENBACH/GettyImages

"I have grown up at this great club and it has always been a big part of my life," said McTominay to the Metro.

"I attended the club’s development centre in Preston from the age of five and have gone on to progress from there.

"To make my debut at the end of last season was a dream come true, and I would like to thank the manager for the faith that he has shown in me."

"I was absolutely delighted when the manager promoted me to the first-team squad and I am looking forward to continuing my journey with this fantastic team."

The 20-year-old is a product of Manchester United’s academy system and has been associated with the club since the age of five.

McTominay made his senior debut at the end of last season in a defeat to Arsenal, at the Emirates in the Premier League and went on to feature heavily throughout United’s pre-season tour of the United States, which included an appearance against Real Madrid.

The young midfielder earned a permanent promotion to the first-team squad last month and made his Champions League debut against Benfica on Wednesday in United's 1-0 victory.

Mourinho has spoke very positively about McTominay’s progress in the past, such that the midfielder signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2021, with the added option of a further year included.