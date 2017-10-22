Marouane Fellaini Jinxes Manchester United's Chances of Going the Whole Season Unbeaten

It was a bad day at the office for Manchester United on Saturday who suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of newly promoted side Huddersfield Town.

Errors from Juan Mata and substitute Victor Lindelof led to the Terriers punishing the Red Devils through Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre in the first half.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Marcus Rashford got a goal back for United with just over ten minutes to go, but David Wagner's side managed to hold on for a historic win that was their first over United in 65 years.

When Manchester United beat Crystal Palace convincingly 4-0 at Old Trafford at the end of last month, the Belgian took to Twitter after the game and expressed his delight of the result.

Top of premier league table ! Unbeaten all season ! Let's do this #MUFC pic.twitter.com/YsGiAdkK4a — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) September 30, 2017

But it seems Marouane was too confident in thinking the Red Devils would stay unbeaten all year round and it has come back to bite him.

He wasn't the only one to do it, with the Manchester United Twitter account also making assumptions too early on as well.

Keep those thoughts to yourself next time!