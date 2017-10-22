Marouane Fellaini Jinxes Manchester United's Chances of Going the Whole Season Unbeaten

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

It was a bad day at the office for Manchester United on Saturday who suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of newly promoted side Huddersfield Town. 

Errors from Juan Mata and substitute Victor Lindelof led to the Terriers punishing the Red Devils through Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre in the first half.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Marcus Rashford got a goal back for United with just over ten minutes to go, but David Wagner's side managed to hold on for a historic win that was their first over United in 65 years. 

When Manchester United beat Crystal Palace convincingly 4-0 at Old Trafford at the end of last month, the Belgian took to Twitter after the game and expressed his delight of the result.

But it seems Marouane was too confident in thinking the Red Devils would stay unbeaten all year round and it has come back to bite him. 

He wasn't the only one to do it, with the Manchester United Twitter account also making assumptions too early on as well.

Keep those thoughts to yourself next time!

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters