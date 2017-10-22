Pep Guardiola Delighted to Equal Club Record of 11 Consecutive Victories After Defeating Burnley

Manchester City continued their emphatic start to the season after dispatching Burnley in a 3-0 rout at the Etihad on Saturday.

After struggling to find a way Nick Pope for the majority of the first half, the league leaders finally burst into life late in the second half to make it eleven consecutive wins, which equals their club record.

As reported by ESPN, the Manchester City said, "It means a lot. The record is good if you lift something -- titles or a trophy.

"It is not easy to win 11 in a row, so it's good. I'm so happy to continue our winning mentality."





He went onto say how his side controlled the game once they found their rhythm. The Sky Blues enjoyed 78% possession, and 10 shots on target while Burnley failed to register one.

"We are top of both groups [Premier League and Champions League] but that doesn't mean anything more than that.

"Last year we won 10 and we didn't finish OK. I just tell my players I'm grateful.

"If we lose our rhythm we can lose so we just keep focused and concentrate on our game.

"If people come here thinking that you are going to be 5-0 up after 20 minutes that's not going to happen.

"At 0-0 it was difficult but we were stable, we created more chances than them and we scored when we had to. In general, we controlled the game and that let us win."

Manchester City's victory mean they move five points clear of second place, and are still yet to be beaten this campaign.