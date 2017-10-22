Peter Bosz Claims Dortmund Lack a 'Little Bit of Luck' After Throwing Away 2 Goal Lead in Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz has said that he is disappointed his side weren't able to secure all three points in their trip to the Commerzbank-Arena, claiming that die Schwarzgelben haven't had luck on their side in recent matches.

Nuri Sahin and Max Philipp opened the scoring for Dortmund either side of half-time, with a Sébastien Haller penalty and a Marius Wolf strike levelling the scoreline.





Ante Rebić and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also saw goals chalked off for offside, leaving Niko Kovač's Eagles the happier side at full-time.

" It was a very open game. Both teams had a lot of opportunities to score," Bosz told the club website. "When you're leading 2-0 and then have other opportunities in front of goal, you need to win the game. Unfortunately, we didn't manage that today.

"We didn't play the type of football we're capable of, especially in our build-up play from the back. Even though [Marius] Wolf marked Nuri tightly, he still played very well. We had spaces in which to operate on the flanks.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"We have a long list of injured defenders. I'd like to pay a compliment to those who stepped in at the back. I know that it's not easy for players who haven't played for as long as Neven [Subotić], or for Jule [Weigl] too, who was playing in this position for the first time today. The lads did well.

"Frankfurt were looking stronger at that stage and had a lot of chances. We wanted to make a change before we scored our second and bring on a real defender. Julian is a midfielder," Bosz continued.





"The lads kept trying right until the end, perhaps they were a bit tired. We were missing that little bit of luck at the end. Nuri's shot hit the only Frankfurt player on the line."