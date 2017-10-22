PHOTO: Image Leaks of Barcelona's Rumoured Kit for the 2018/19 Season

An image has leaked online of Barcelona's supposed home kit for the 2018/19 season.

Footy Headlines, a serial football kit-leaking website with a proven track record, published a photo of what looks like a throwback to their 2011/12 campaign.

It looks as through, on first glance, that the stripes are a lot thinner than what the club have sported in recent seasons.

The shirt is once again sponsored by Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten, who have been associated with Barca since the start of the current season.

The Blaugrana's current home strip features stripes in the centre of the shirt which gradually fade out into a block blue colour at the sides.

Meanwhile, Barca could be set to enter the 2018/19 season as champions after making a solid start to the new season despite the loss of Neymar in the summer.

Ernesto Valverde's side are still unbeaten, having won eight and drawn one, and ran out 2-0 winners against Malaga on Saturday. They are eight points clear of Real Madrid, with high-flying Valencia in second, just four points further back.

