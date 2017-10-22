According to reports, Real Madrid will not be pursuing Tottenham striker Harry Kane this January, but will attempt to bring the England international to the Bernebau this summer.

Following the departures of both Alvaro Morata and Mariano Diaz during the summer, Real boss Zinedine Zidane decided against recruiting another striker, leaving him with Cristano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Borja Mayoral as his attacking alternatives.

Madrid haven’t hit the ground running so far this season- finding themselves in third place behind Barcelona and Valencia- with their recent struggles in front of goal making the possibility of recruiting a new striker in January a hot debate.

However, according to Spanish news outlet Marca, Madrid bosses have ruled out a move for a new striker in January, with Harry Kane supposedly not in their sights for now.

Real chiefs were able to see the Spurs star in action during the North Londoners' 1-1 draw with Real in midweek, but were not dazzled by the England striker’s performance, despite continuing to monitor the 24-year-old.

According to reports from The Sun on the other hand, Kane is Real’s number one target, and they are convinced they will be able to land their man this summer.

Spurs are determined to keep their prized asset, with a fee close to the £198m PSG paid for Neymar the only figure which could possibly sway Tottenham into selling up.

Kane on a number of occasions has committed the rest of his career to Spurs, but during the last international break, he was quoted as saying “never say never” at the prospect of playing abroad someday.

Spurs are all too familiar with Real Madrid after selling talismans Luka Modric and Gareth Bale for £30m in 2012 and £86m in 2013 respectively, but will be determined not to make it a hat-trick with the departure of Kane.

Kane will be in action this Sunday as Spurs prepare to take on fellow top four rivals Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.