Saints Boss Mauricio Pellegrino Says Match Winner Sofiane Boufal Will Have to Wait for His Chance

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino was full of praise for super sub Sofiane Boufal after his wonder goal secured a 1-0 victory against West Brom on Saturday, yet he insisted the Moroccan "has to wait for his opportunity."

The Argentine brought the winger on for Dusan Tadic in the 81st minute and it took the substitute just four minutes to go on a mazy run past countless West Brom players and cooly roll the ball past Ben Foster.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Pellegrino said: "Sofiane has got ability to do it, we had to change at the end because they put five defenders on. We made the right decision and got the victory for more confidence for the next game."

Boufal has only started one game this season, and the Saints manager commented on his squad depth by adding: "I can say that we have got a group of players that most of them deserve to play, but the manager has to choose 11."

Storm Brian battered St Mary's as torrential rain and gale force winds wreaked havoc for the duration of the game, but Pellegrino believed his side handled the tough game well.





"It was a physical game, the weather conditions weren't the best, but we put them under pressure. We created chances and scored at the end.

"They were pushing, but tried to play more simple and direct with good deliveries. They create problems, but we controlled well."

Southampton's first victory in four games leaves them sitting in a respectable tenth position, and their manager will hope this win will allow them to kick on from their poor start to the season against Brighton next weekend.