Slaven Bilic Given Spurs & Crystal Palace Games to Save West Ham Job After Offering Resignation

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Slaven Bilic has been given two games to save his West Ham career after a club insider revealed he had offered his resignation.

The Hammers fell to a disappointing 3-0 home defeat against newly-promoted Brighton on Friday night, further increasing the already significant pressure on the Croatian coach.

And the Evening Standard have reported that Bilic will be offered a lifeline in the upcoming games against Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

West Ham currently sit in 17th place in the Premier League with nine games played, and there is growing concern that they could soon be embroiled in a relegation battle.

According to the Daily Express, a "reliable" insider revealed that Bilic "said his goodbyes" and offered his resignation after the Brighton loss.

"Bilic said his goodbyes to the players after the result," the insider said. "Dont think he formally submitted a resignation though just offered." 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Asked who might replace the manager, he added: “I don’t think they would have had anyone of note, hence persuading Slav to carry on.”

Bilic himself did not shy away from the manner of defeat at the London Stadium, taking responsibility for another unwanted result.

"It was a bad performance," he said. "The goals killed us, the first one very quick. Between the first and second goal we were dominating the game.

"They defended the box really good and at the end of the first half we conceded from a bit of skill from their player. It is very hard for me to say anything clever in this moment apart from it's very disappointing.

"As manager I take full responsibility."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters