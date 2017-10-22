Slaven Bilic Given Spurs & Crystal Palace Games to Save West Ham Job After Offering Resignation

Slaven Bilic has been given two games to save his West Ham career after a club insider revealed he had offered his resignation.

The Hammers fell to a disappointing 3-0 home defeat against newly-promoted Brighton on Friday night, further increasing the already significant pressure on the Croatian coach.

And the Evening Standard have reported that Bilic will be offered a lifeline in the upcoming games against Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

West Ham owners & board discussing Slaven Bilic’s future today. Senior source at club says they are very worried by what they saw last night — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) October 21, 2017

West Ham currently sit in 17th place in the Premier League with nine games played, and there is growing concern that they could soon be embroiled in a relegation battle.

According to the Daily Express, a "reliable" insider revealed that Bilic "said his goodbyes" and offered his resignation after the Brighton loss.

"Bilic said his goodbyes to the players after the result," the insider said. "Dont think he formally submitted a resignation though just offered."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Asked who might replace the manager, he added: “I don’t think they would have had anyone of note, hence persuading Slav to carry on.”

Bilic himself did not shy away from the manner of defeat at the London Stadium, taking responsibility for another unwanted result.

"It was a bad performance," he said. "The goals killed us, the first one very quick. Between the first and second goal we were dominating the game.

"They defended the box really good and at the end of the first half we conceded from a bit of skill from their player. It is very hard for me to say anything clever in this moment apart from it's very disappointing.

"As manager I take full responsibility."