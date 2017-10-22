Watch all the goals from the USA's 6-0 rout of South Korea in a women's soccer friendly.
The U.S. women's national team made it two wins in two tries against South Korea, having an even easier time on Sunday than it did last Thursday after rolling to a 6-0 romp in Cary, North Carolina.
Samantha Mewis scored twice, while Christen Press, Julie Ertz, Lynn Williams and Allie Long capped the rout, which followed a 3-1 win in New Orleans.
Mewis got the scoring started early for the USA, tallying in the third and 20th minutes to put all doubt to bed quickly. Press scored on a rocket from 18 yards out in the 35th minute and Ertz scored for a second straight game, off yet another set piece, just before halftime to make it four entering the break.
Williams tapped home a cross from Megan Rapinoe for the fifth, and Long stretched the scoring to a half dozen for the ruthless Americans, while Ashlyn Harris preserved the clean sheet in goal.
There's no place like home 🏠@sammymewy bags her first career multi-goal game at her club stadium! pic.twitter.com/evPMiuzzNa— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 22, 2017
🎯 P 🎯 R 🎯 E 🎯 S 🎯 S 🎯— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 22, 2017
Go on, @ChristenPress! pic.twitter.com/oEz5mDUzF0
The Ertz family has a thing for Sundays.@julieertz ties @alexmorgan13 for the team goal lead at five! pic.twitter.com/JyHwsoG8rR— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 22, 2017
When opportunity knocks 👊, @mPinoe and @lynnraenie answer 🚪 pic.twitter.com/iKwTZ4lRrD— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 22, 2017
The 🍒 on 🔝@ALLIE_LONG slots one home to put a bow on a 6-0 #USWNT victory! pic.twitter.com/SnQV1Eu25t— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 22, 2017
The USWNT returns to action next month with a pair of friendlies against border rival Canada, with a Nov. 9 tilt at Vancouver's BC Place before returning stateside for a Nov. 12 clash at the San Jose Earthquakes' Avaya Stadium.