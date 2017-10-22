WATCH: Mewis Scores Twice Early, USWNT Routs South Korea in Friendly

Watch all the goals from the USA's 6-0 rout of South Korea in a women's soccer friendly.

By Avi Creditor
October 22, 2017

The U.S. women's national team made it two wins in two tries against South Korea, having an even easier time on Sunday than it did last Thursday after rolling to a 6-0 romp in Cary, North Carolina.

Samantha Mewis scored twice, while Christen Press, Julie Ertz, Lynn Williams and Allie Long capped the rout, which followed a 3-1 win in New Orleans.

Mewis got the scoring started early for the USA, tallying in the third and 20th minutes to put all doubt to bed quickly. Press scored on a rocket from 18 yards out in the 35th minute and Ertz scored for a second straight game, off yet another set piece, just before halftime to make it four entering the break.

Williams tapped home a cross from Megan Rapinoe for the fifth, and Long stretched the scoring to a half dozen for the ruthless Americans, while Ashlyn Harris preserved the clean sheet in goal. 

The USWNT returns to action next month with a pair of friendlies against border rival Canada, with a Nov. 9 tilt at Vancouver's BC Place before returning stateside for a Nov. 12 clash at the San Jose Earthquakes' Avaya Stadium.

