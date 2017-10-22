The U.S. women's national team made it two wins in two tries against South Korea, having an even easier time on Sunday than it did last Thursday after rolling to a 6-0 romp in Cary, North Carolina.

Samantha Mewis scored twice, while Christen Press, Julie Ertz, Lynn Williams and Allie Long capped the rout, which followed a 3-1 win in New Orleans.

Mewis got the scoring started early for the USA, tallying in the third and 20th minutes to put all doubt to bed quickly. Press scored on a rocket from 18 yards out in the 35th minute and Ertz scored for a second straight game, off yet another set piece, just before halftime to make it four entering the break.

Williams tapped home a cross from Megan Rapinoe for the fifth, and Long stretched the scoring to a half dozen for the ruthless Americans, while Ashlyn Harris preserved the clean sheet in goal.

The USWNT returns to action next month with a pair of friendlies against border rival Canada, with a Nov. 9 tilt at Vancouver's BC Place before returning stateside for a Nov. 12 clash at the San Jose Earthquakes' Avaya Stadium.