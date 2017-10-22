VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Offers a Glimpse Into the Future as He Scores Wonder Goal in Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have passed on his footballing abilities to his son already, if this clip is anything to go by.

Cristiano Jr was playing in a small-sided game on a sandy pitch in Madrid when he picked the ball up and smashed a terrific effort into the top corner catching the goalkeeper by complete surprise.

👌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Oct 21, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

Clearly his dad will have been in his ear at home giving him some coaching tips because the technique is actually uncannily similar.

The Portugal captain took great pride in posting the video to his own Instagram for over 100m people to feast their eyes, no less.

No words were required from Ronaldo for the post, and he simply accompanied it with an 'OK' fingers emoji.

Ronaldo Snr will be hopefully of emulating such a goal for Real Madrid as they take on Eibar on Tuesday.

Los Blancos need to win to stay within distance of league leaders Barcelona and second-placed Valencia who are still unbeaten.

