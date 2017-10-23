6 of the Best Moments From a Huge Premier League Weekend as Man City Take Control of Title Race

A huge weekend of Premier League football saw Manchester City take firm control of the title race with a win over Burnley on Saturday.

There were also victories for Southampton and Bournemouth amongst others, while Crystal Palace's plight at the bottom of the table worsened with a defeat at Newcastle.

Which moments stuck out during an enthralling weekend? Here are our top six picks...

Best Comical Performance

Let's be real, how Dejan Lovren is still paid to play Premier League football is something of a mystery to all football fans.

The Croatia international, who seems to make a blunder every game, got caught out twice as Tottenham surged into a 2-0 lead on Sunday, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min finishing clinically at Wembley.

Lovren was soon taken off as Jurgen Klopp tinkered with his formation shortly after Mohamed Salah netted, but the change mattered little as Spurs secured a 4-1 victory.

There's also a shout for Victor Lindelof, who came on for Manchester United against Huddersfield and had a shocker, completely avoiding a long ball as Laurent Depoitre pounced to score.

Best Goal

Southampton's Sofiane Boufal is certainly a mercurial player, someone who can get things right every now and again, but he definitely got it right on Saturday evening against West Brom.

Brought on as a substitute, the Moroccan exposed some tired Baggies legs, dribbling past five or six players after starting in his own half before striking low beyond Ben Foster.

Whether he should have celebrated aggressively in front of his manager is another debate, but the goal was easily the weekend's best.

Honourable mentions go to Pedro, whose effort soared over Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes, Roberto Pereyra, who bagged for Watford after some clinical counter-attacking play, and Wayne Rooney, who also got on the scoresheet with a delightful effort against Arsenal from just outside the box.

Best Assist

Kevin De Bruyne has been exceptionally good in past weeks, dictating play for Manchester City and giving the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane seemingly endless scoring opportunities.

Sane was one such benefactor on Saturday, latching onto an inch-perfect pass from De Bruyne before galloping through on goal to finish beyond Nick Pope.

City have set the tempo early on in the Premier League title race and, going on recent evidence, it'll take something special for any team to beat them to the championship.

Best Guest Appearances

Tottenham managed to bring two world class figures from the world of sport to Wembley on Sunday, with Diego Maradona talking at half-time and Kobe Bryant meeting the players in the changing rooms.

Maradona for #Spurs?



It's not the first time Diego Maradona has been to Tottenham... #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/7ZOZLq1z4W — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 22, 2017

Maradona once wore Tottenham's kit for Ossie Ardiles' testimonial in 1986 and was seen sporting the Lilywhites' colours during Spurs' 4-1 victory.

Bryant mingled with the players at full-time in the changing rooms, with plenty of Tottenham's squad seemingly starstruck by his presence.

Best Save

Hugo Lloris' palm onto the crossbar from Philippe Coutinho's strike deserves a mention, but Lukasz Fabianski's sprawling stop from Jamie Vardy wins this one.

The Polish stopper came out and made himself big, telegraphing where Vardy would strike and got down to make a vital save.

Swansea still ended up losing 2-1 to a manager-less Leicester, but the stop was still nevertheless important.

Best Post-Match Evaluation

Jose Mourinho can be a grumpy and cynical enigma after his side loses, but to his credit the former Real Madrid boss was anything but after Manchester United's loss to Huddersfield.

19 - Jose Mourinho has failed to win all 19 Premier League games when two goals behind (D1 L18). Glum. pic.twitter.com/E2kQi72k32 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 21, 2017

The Terriers put in an incredible effort to best Mourinho's men 2-1, and the Portuguese admitted during his post-match interview that his side were "really bad", lamenting their attitude.

Fair enough, they were shocking after all.