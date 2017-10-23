Arsenal Fan's Mesut Ozil Tweet Backfires Following German's Goal in 5-2 Everton Win

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

One Arsenal supporter was left embarrassed after his tweet about Mesut Ozil before the Gunners win over Everton completely backfired.

The twitter user, who name is shown as 'Zaid', tweeted: "If Ozil scores today, I'm giving everyone who retweets £10."

Sure enough, Ozil headed in Arsenal's second to put them in front and the twitter user was made to pay for his costly error, simply tweeting: "Well", in a sarcastic manor shortly after. Many users who actually did retweet the post were quick to mock the tweet, which was retweeted 382 times and users were demanding he "pay up" as he was left red faced.

Ozil was outstanding on the pitch, producing a man of the match performance as Arsenal recovered from an early Wayne Rooney strike to win 5-2, a result which cost Everton boss Ronald Koeman his job.

The German midfielder has been linked with a January move to Manchester United after failing to find the form on a consistent basis that earned him a £42m move to the Emirates in 2013, but he looks set to move on either in January or in the summer when his contract expires.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters