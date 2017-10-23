Arsenal Legend Martin Keown Reveals Worrying Reason Behind Mesut Ozil's Improved Performance

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has revealed the potentially worrying reason that resulted in  Mesut Ozil's man-of-the-match performance against Everton; ostensibly so that he could secure a move to a top club. 

The midfielder has been out-of-form so far this season after some lacklustre performances  during his opening six league games which lead to heavy criticism from a number of pundits including Keown. 

However, Ozil showed his class during Arsenal's 5-2 demolition of Everton on Sunday after he contributed his first goal and assist of the season. While Keown quickly changed his opinion of the Germany international he did question the motives behind his standout display. 

He said on Match of the Day 2, via Metro: "I’ve been very critical of Ozil and I think rightly so. He’s suddenly turned up [at Everton] and was running with purpose and energy.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"He hasn’t been closing people down but he did that today – he showed his class. His vision and calmness on the ball was superb.

"He showed a willingness to get forward, he was playing with a different head on today. Is he playing for a move? Who knows? Who cares?"

The Gunners have fears that Ozil could leave on a free transfer next summer when his contract is due to expire after the club failed to secure his extension, with the Daily Mirror recently reporting that the midfielder had told teammates he is moving to Manchester United. 

Boss Arsene Wenger was full of praise after the game while remaining confident that Ozil will stay at the Emirates. 

He said: "He was superb. Agile, quick, intelligent. Always at the service of the team with his quality of his passing and when he is at that level, he is an exceptional football player."

