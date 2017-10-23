The Best FIFA Awards: Zinedine Zidane Wins FIFA Men's Coach 2017

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

So the Best FIFA Awards swung back around on Monday, and it proved to be quite the show.

FIFA, having held their inaugural ceremony in Zurich back in January, held the event in London this time around. And with Cristiano Ronaldo claiming the top prize earlier in the year, the Portuguese superstar was looking to get his hands on the silverware again.

Things kicked off, unofficially, with a few interviews on the outside. And it was announced that Brazilian legend Pele was unable to make it as he was celebrating his 77th birthday, but his perennial rival Diego Maradona didn't dare miss the show.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Ronaldo's entrance was reported to have caused quite the stir. And for what it's worth, the Real Madrid man commanded a bit more awe than Lionel Messi, according to a presenter.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Gianluigi Buffon, Italy and Juventus stopper, took home the Best FIFA Goalkeeper 2017 award, to the delight of teammate Lonardo Bonucci, who had him down to win it.

The second award of the night went to Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who beat Antonio Conte and Max Allegri to the FIFA Men's Coach 2017.

Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud took the first available award on the night, claiming the FIFA Puskas Award for 2017.

