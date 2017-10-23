Diego Simeone Admits Atletico Madrid 'Needed' 3 Points Against Celta Vigo in Narrow Victory

Diego Simeone has admitted that Atletico Madrid 'needed' Sunday's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga.

The win maintained Los Colchoneros' unbeaten run in the league, but came after disappointing away draws against Leganes and Qarabag.

But Kevin Gameiro's first-half goal helped Atletico edge past their Galician opposition and secure a welcome three points.

"This victory is very important because it was needed," Simeone said, quoted by FourFourTwo. "It leaves us in a good moment.

"It was a long wait for a victory - that's why we worked as we worked. The important thing is that we proved to know how to suffer and we do not care what we must do to get a result.

"We faced a team that was scoring in every game. The victory is good."

With a busy schedule ahead, Simeone has expressed his hope that the win will take some of the pressure of his players in the important games to come.

"We hope that this will free us in the face of what is coming," he said. "It is a complex week [with matches against Elche and Villarreal] in which we will look at how we can be the best possible.

"We needed this victory. There are teams that have that need and today Atletico did."

On goalscorer Gameiro, who found the net for the first time this season, Simeone added: "We are very happy with Gameiro and his goal. He is doing better with every game and we are looking forward to the future."