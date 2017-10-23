Diego Simeone Admits Atletico Madrid 'Needed' 3 Points Against Celta Vigo in Narrow Victory

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Diego Simeone has admitted that Atletico Madrid 'needed' Sunday's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga.

The win maintained Los Colchoneros' unbeaten run in the league, but came after disappointing away draws against Leganes and Qarabag.

But Kevin Gameiro's first-half goal helped Atletico edge past their Galician opposition and secure a welcome three points.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

"This victory is very important because it was needed," Simeone said, quoted by FourFourTwo. "It leaves us in a good moment.

"It was a long wait for a victory - that's why we worked as we worked. The important thing is that we proved to know how to suffer and we do not care what we must do to get a result.

"We faced a team that was scoring in every game. The victory is good."

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

With a busy schedule ahead, Simeone has expressed his hope that the win will take some of the pressure of his players in the important games to come.

"We hope that this will free us in the face of what is coming," he said. "It is a complex week [with matches against Elche and Villarreal] in which we will look at how we can be the best possible.

"We needed this victory. There are teams that have that need and today Atletico did."

On goalscorer Gameiro, who found the net for the first time this season, Simeone added: "We are very happy with Gameiro and his goal. He is doing better with every game and we are looking forward to the future."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters