Embarrassing Fan Tweet Goes Viral After Michy Batshuayi Nets Twice in Chelsea's 4-2 Win Over Watford

A Manchester City fan has gone viral on Twitter after criticising Chelsea boss Antonio Conte's decision to replace Alvaro Morata midway through the second half of his side's 4-2 win over Watford on Saturday, with super-sub Michy Batshuayi.

The Blues found themselves 2-1 down after Roberto Pereyra had given the Hornets an unlikely lead following Abdoulaye Doucoure's equaliser to Pedro's stunning opener.

However, the Italian manager introduced both Willian and Batshuayi to proceedings just after the hour mark, a decision that would prove the catalyst to the west Londoners being able to secure a vital three points.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Belgian striker was on the pitch just 10 minutes before he brought his side back on level terms, and rounded off the victory with a stoppage time second after defender Cesar Azpilicueta had put Chelsea ahead.

The 24-year-old certainly saved the Blues' blushes, however one person who was left incredibly red-faced was Manchester City fan @KingDeBruyne, who did not believe the former Marseille talisman was the right person for the job.

LOOOOOOL THEY NEED GOALS AND THEY BRING ON BATSHUAYI — Jake (@KingDeBruyne) October 21, 2017

However, what made it even more embarrassing for the Citizens supporter was his surety surrounding the fact Batshuayi would certainly not find the back of the net.

No chance he's scoring — Jake (@KingDeBruyne) October 21, 2017

Egg, face, etc.

The result, as emphatic as the scoreline eventually read, was one that will trouble a number of the Stamford Bridge faithful, with the Blues yet again continuing to leave much to be desired at the back.

It could have been so different if Watford's summer star signing Richarlison de Andrade had shown similar form in front of goal to that of previous weeks, with the 20-year-old Brazilian spurning two fantastic opportunities with the score at 2-1 to secure an extremely unlikely three points for the visitors.

However, the forward and his side were made to pay and the three points takes Chelsea inside the final Champions League spot, but still nine points behind league leaders Manchester City with just the same amount of games played.