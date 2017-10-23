Fenerbahce Players Protect Linesman From Missiles Thrown by Galatasaray Supporters

Fenerbahce players acted as human shields to protect a linesman who was attacked by Galatasaray supporters during the the Intercontinental Derby.

The home fans were furious following a red card to one of their star players Younes Belhanda and The Sun report that drinks, supporters’ flags and a cigarette lighter were hurled at the official from the stands in the Turk Telecom Arena.

Fenerbahce's Ozan Tufan was one of the players who helped to protect the linesman from the barrage. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Breathtaking atmosphere echoed across Istanbul tonight.



Thank you, #Galatasaray fans! pic.twitter.com/o7UvrXuUYh — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) October 22, 2017

Galatasaray versus Fenerbahce is one of the most hotly contested derbies in European football and a number of incidents have occurred in the past.

One of the more famous came in the 1996 Turkish Cup Final when former Liverpool player now Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness was in charge of Galatasaray. His side won the game 1-0 and Souness planted a huge Galatasaray flag in the middle of the Fenerbache's pitch, sparking fury among the opposition fans.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The rivalry has also had a dark side when in 2013, a 19-year old Fenerbahce fan was stabbed to death by Galatasaray hooligans.

The 0-0 draw on Sunday maintained Fenerbahce's unbeaten run in league fixtures against their great rivals. Galatasaray have not won a league derby since 2014, but they do sit top of the Turkish Super Liga after nine games, five points clear of Göztepe in 2nd place.

Fenerbahce are sixth, but are only two points off second place and are unbeaten in their last five.