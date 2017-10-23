Harry Kane Opens Up on Meeting With Argentina Legend Diego Maradona

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Argentinian legend Diego Maradona was on hand to watch Tottenham Hotspur knock the lights out of Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

The former Napoli star, considered by many to be the best footballer of all time, met with members of the Spurs side prior to the match, and of course, Harry Kane was a keen point of interest.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The English forward found the back of the net twice on Sunday, taking his season tally to 13 goals in 12 outings in all competitions for Spurs. He has also scored 45 times for both club and country in 2017.

Kane revealed that Maradona was full of compliments for him, as well as the rest of the team, heading into Sunday's match.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“He’s a fantastic guy. I got to meet him before the game – great energy, great guy,” He said, via Football365.


“He is one of the best number 10s ever so it was great for him to be here today.

“He didn’t speak much English, just speaking in Spanish so I didn’t really understand what he was saying but he was very energetic, he said some nice compliments, not just to me but to the team and to the manager.

“It was great to be in the company of someone like that. What a player he was and I can only learn from someone like him.”

The 24-year-old also spoke of his ambition to become the world's best.

“At some stage I want to be the best player in the world and to do that you have to be up there with these players,” he continued.

“They set the standards, Ronaldo and Messi, so for the rest of us it’s about trying to catch them and get up there.”

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters