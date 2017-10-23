Harry Kane Opens Up on Meeting With Argentina Legend Diego Maradona

Argentinian legend Diego Maradona was on hand to watch Tottenham Hotspur knock the lights out of Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

The former Napoli star, considered by many to be the best footballer of all time, met with members of the Spurs side prior to the match, and of course, Harry Kane was a keen point of interest.

The English forward found the back of the net twice on Sunday, taking his season tally to 13 goals in 12 outings in all competitions for Spurs. He has also scored 45 times for both club and country in 2017.

Kane revealed that Maradona was full of compliments for him, as well as the rest of the team, heading into Sunday's match.

“He’s a fantastic guy. I got to meet him before the game – great energy, great guy,” He said, via Football365.





“He is one of the best number 10s ever so it was great for him to be here today.

“He didn’t speak much English, just speaking in Spanish so I didn’t really understand what he was saying but he was very energetic, he said some nice compliments, not just to me but to the team and to the manager.

“It was great to be in the company of someone like that. What a player he was and I can only learn from someone like him.”

The 24-year-old also spoke of his ambition to become the world's best.

“At some stage I want to be the best player in the world and to do that you have to be up there with these players,” he continued.

“They set the standards, Ronaldo and Messi, so for the rest of us it’s about trying to catch them and get up there.”