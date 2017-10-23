Ian Wright Reveals the Surprising Manager He Would Have Take Over From Arsene Wenger

Ian Wright has revealed Watford boss Marco Silva as his potential successor as Arsenal manager once Arsene Wenger leaves.

The Frenchmen came under immense pressure from fans and pundits to give over control of the club last season, but despite such criticism Wenger signed a two year extension.

Things haven't got much better this season with the Gunners having a slow start but their 5-2 thrashing of Everton on Sunday has now elevated them to fifth place, nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

With the title race once again slipping away Wenger's future is coming under scrutiny and Wright suggested on Radio 5 Live, via the Sport Review, that the club should look towards Watford's Silva.

He said: “Well you can see that [why Silva is linked with Arsenal]. His teams are very organised.

“He definitely gets an uplight. He is a training ground manager. He is George Graham-esque. That’s what Arsenal need.”

Watford came from a goal down to beat Arsenal 2-1 earlier this month and with the side defying expectations they are currently sitting in sixth just one point behind the North London club.

Wenger failed to finish in top four for the first time in 21 years last season missing out on Champions League football in the process and many had agreed that it was going to be the final nail in his coffin.

With Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil also not being tied down in the summer the pair have been allowed to enter the final year of their contracts and should they leave on a free transfer it could spell the end for Wenger, especially if he fails to get back into the top four.