Jamie Carragher Denies Involvement in Liverpool's Signing of Dejan Lovren

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has sought to clarify his involvement in the club’s signing of Dejan Lovren from Southampton in 2014.

The Croatian centre-back has come under loads of criticism as a result of his shocking performances so far this season. And on Sunday, things became even more apparent after Jurgen Klopp booted him out of the Reds’ match against Spurs with just 30 minutes gone.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on to replace the defender, with the side having gone down 2-0 in the space of just 12 minutes, but that did little to remedy the situation and they would end up losing 4-1 to the Londoners, who now look to be putting up a serious bid for the Premier League title.

Carragher, who has been accused of personally recommending Lovren to Liverpool, was asked about the rumours after Sunday's match, and he seemed to deny it.

Where has this come from? I get tweeted this all the time! I did a piece on him on MNF when he was outstanding at Old Trafford for Soton!! https://t.co/h36107zAf4 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 22, 2017

“Where has this come from?’ he asked on Twitter.

Klopp, meanwhile, was understandably unhappy with his team's performance.

"The whole game the whole result was all our fault - Tottenham was good, they needed to be good, but we made it much too easy for them," the German lamented.

"The first goal was a little throw in and we are not really there. It was just really bad, bad, bad defending. The second, a counter attack, when the ball passes Dejan Lovren it is already too late."