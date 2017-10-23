Jurgen Klopp Refuses to Rule Out Coutinho Exit in January: "We Will See What Happens"

Jürgen Klopp has failed to rule out the possibility of Philippe Coutinho leaving the club in January, the German's comments being made hours before Liverpool's humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham, according to Sport.

The Brazilian playmaker was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the summer, with interest from Catalonia getting even stronger once Neymar completed his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Liverpool held their ground during the transfer window and despite Coutinho's obvious desire to move to Spain, the 25-year-old has been forced to wait a little while longer before he can swap Anfield for the Camp Nou.





"We will see what happens in January," Klopp said, failing to rule out Coutinho's exit.

"In general, Liverpool try to create the optimum conditions so that players want to remain part of the project, but at the moment we can only think about the present, we will see what happens in the winter transfer window."

Klopp's ability to keep Coutinho over the summer, despite the interest from Barcelona, suggested that the Reds wouldn't have to bow down to the financial power of other European clubs any longer. However, former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool's decision to hold onto Coutinho was a mistake.

"I would have sold him," he said. "If a club is prepared to pay 120 million euros for a player, sell him because tomorrow he could get injured and you're left without the money.

"Then you can sign two or three players to replace him. Coutinho will probably go in January."