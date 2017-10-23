Liverpool Goalkeeper Sets Embarrassing Premier League Record After Howler Against Spurs

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Simon Mignolet has entered the record books for his display against Tottenham on Sunday. However, the Belgian's record is not one he'll be proud of after picking the ball out of the back of his net on four occasions.

The Belgian international goalkeeper, who came through the ranks of Pro League side Sint-Truidense, has now made more defensive errors that have lead to goals than any other player in the Premier League since moving to Liverpool in 2013, according to AnfieldHQ founder Oliver Bond.

The 29-year-old saw Tottenham star Harry Kane notch a goal either side of half-time, with Son Heung-min and Dele Alli killing off hopes of a Liverpool comeback before the end of the first half.

Although Liverpool were able to pull a goal back through Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian's scuffed effort bobbling in off the post, Tottenham held on for all three points and dropped Liverpool bellow Watford, Newcastle and Burnley in the Premier League table.

Jürgen Klopp now has a decision to make as to who starts between the sticks when Liverpool host Huddersfield on Saturday, Mignolet's closest goalkeeping rival being the former Mainz 05 keeper Loris Karius.

David Wagner's Huddersfield will prove tough opponents for Liverpool next weekend, the Terriers currently on cloud nine after securing a 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.

Having seen the way Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre pounced on United's lacklustre defending, Klopp would be right to be nervous ahead of the newly promoted side's trip to Anfield.

