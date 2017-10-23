Man Utd & Paris Saint-Germain Set to Battle for Signing of Real Madrid Midfielder Casemiro

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain could be set to battle it out for the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim United are willing to offer the Brazilian international a wage packet close to that of Paul Pogba in an attempt to convince him to move. 

Casemiro is reportedly top of manager Jose Mourinho's wishlist and the Portuguese coach is prepared to pay a premium price for a player he rates very highly.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Mourinho worked with the player while at the Bernabeu, though at that time he was not a prominent member of the first team.

But Ligue 1 leaders PSG are also believed to be interested in the 25-year-old, who Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has described as a "fundamental" part of his side.

Los Blancos are likely to be reluctant to part with such a key player, however, and it is not yet clear whether suggestions of a transfer battle are simply speculation.

United signed Nemanja Matic in the summer to offer more defensive steel in midfield, although Pogba and Marouane Fellaini are currently out with injuries.


Casemiro has made eight appearances for Real Madrid so far this season and continued to impress, anchoring the midfield alongside Toni Kroos and Luca Modric.

He is under contract with the Spanish champions until 2021 having established himself as a regular since the 2015/16 season, after he had returned from a loan spell with Porto.

