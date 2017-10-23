Man Utd Star Lukaku's Mother Used to Take Striker's Birth Certificate to Youth Games

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku's mother used to take her son's birth certificate to matches to prove his age, according to the star's agent Mino Raiola.

The 24-year-old has always been blessed with strength, power and precision, even when playing in the youth leagues, after taking up competitive football at the age of 12.

However, it has now been revealed that it was not always easy to convince others that the Belgium international was in the correct year group for those particular matches.

Roberto Martinez Has Praised the Maturity of Romelu Lukaku Since His Manchester United Transfer @OwenZonal https://t.co/f4bJZuAKhn — Man United Pro (@ManchesterUPro) October 8, 2017

Lukaku's agent, Mino Raiola, has even stated that his mother used to take the frontman's birth certificate with her to his games, as some believed he was too old to be participating in the youth fixtures.





"I was talking to his mother", the 49-year-old 'super agent' told nationwide Swedish evening tabloid Expressen.

"She always ended up with other parents who did not think he was 12 or 14.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"It was always a fuss that he scored three or four goals. He was bigger and physically strong, yes. But they screamed that it was not in the right age. So she took the birth certificate.

"He was born in Belgium, but they spread false reports he been born in Africa. 'Here it is', she said."

Lukaku has quickly settled into life at Manchester United since his £76m move from Everton during the summer, netting 10 goals in his first 12 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, the Antwerp-born talisman has failed to find the back of the net on the last three occasions, and received criticism from some pundits who claim he goes missing in important games.