Man Utd Star's Injury Return Date 'Pushed Back to December' After Weekend Defeat at Huddersfield

Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday at newly-promoted Huddersfield, and many have pointed to the absence of midfielder Paul Pogba as the reason for their recent lull in performances after an initial good start to the campaign.

Pogba picked up a hamstring injury during the win over Basel in the Champions League last month, with several different reports in the weeks since suggesting that a return date had been set.

It was rumoured that the French international may have been ready to return for next weekend's now vital clash with Tottenham - but the Star report his comeback has been delayed.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 24-year-old is set to miss the visit of high-flying Spurs, while he'll also now be absent for the trip to Chelsea the following week. In fact, it looks as though United fans won't be able to see Pogba line up in a red shirt again until December at the earliest.

A timeline of 'within eight weeks' looks to have been set, so United are going to have to find a way to cope without their record signing for fixtures against two of the strongest teams in the country, and well beyond that too.

As it stands it looks as though Pogba will even miss United's trip to Arsenal on December 2nd, though he may have an outside chance of being fit for a return in the crucial Manchester derby clash with City the following week at Old Trafford.

Manager Jose Mourinho insisted before the defeat to Huddersfield last week that he still had no idea himself over when he may see his main man back in action, but Pogba's return cannot come soon enough - especially considering United are also missing the likes of Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marouane Fellaini at the moment.

United's defeat at Huddersfield meant the club fell five points behind the league leaders, with any further slip ups already looking catastrophic to their hopes of the title this year.