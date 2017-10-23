Neymar Slams Marseille Fans for Throwing 'Baguettes & Orange Juice' at Him During Ligue 1 Clash

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has hit out at Olympique Marseille supporters after a barrage of food rained down onto the pitch, whilst the Brazilian was trying to take a corner according to Sport.

PSG were spared embarrassment in the dying seconds of their Ligue 1 match with Marseille thanks to a stunning free-kick from Edinson Cavani, the Uruguayan given set-piece duties after Neymar was shown a red card in the latter stages of the game.

Prior to his sending off, the Brazilian found himself trying to take a corner near the 'passionate' Marseille supporters.

A number of projectiles were thrown in the direction of Neymar and although none of them struck the former Barcelona winger, PSG's record-signing was far from impressed at Les Phocéens supporters.





"The supporters threw all sorts of objects at me. I could have had lunch," he exclaimed after the match.

"There were baguettes, orange juice, Coca Cola... it was exaggerated. That is not football."

"Regardless of whether it's here or in the Copa Libertadores, this is not football. It's not the way to go. It's the same as going to a restaurant and hitting the chef with a knife and fork.





"It didn't wind me up. I was calm. If I'd been wound up, I wouldn't be here with you now. I would be on the bus," he continued.





Neymar also addressed his own red card in the match for retaliating against Lucas Ocampos after a foul.





"I have seen worse things in football and no one has been sent off," Neymar added.

"I take responsibility for my error, but I didn't lose my temper. We have to be prepared, given the opposition are going to try everything against us."