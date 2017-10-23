PSG Superstar Neymar Produces an Insane Piece of Skill in Buildup to Entertaining Marseille Fixture

The weekend of Ligue 1 football ended in a fiery outing as Paris Saint Germain took on Marseille at the Stade Velodrome in Le Classique on Sunday.

The match ended in a stalemate, with Edinson Cavani's late free-kick tying things up at 2-2, with the highly-intense fixture culminating in the perfect climax for the neutral spectator.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

However, the sublime showing of skill was not restricted to the 90 minutes of game time, with Neymar putting on a display of his repertoire of breathtaking skill in the warm-up.

With PSG surely experiencing their fair share of hostility from the opposition supporters at the Stade Velodrome throughout their warm-ups, Neymar's sublime skill will have surely given them something to think about ahead of the match.

The Brazilian star booted the ball high above his head, watched the ball closely as if came back to him, and with one touch controlled the ball, dead.

After his perfect first touch, the 25-year-old continues his dribble as nonchalantly as you get, as though displays of such skill are second nature to him.

Neymar went on to put on a dazzling performance for the Parisiens later in the evening, scoring their first goal of the match, although a dampener was put on the Brazilian's evening when he was dismissed late into the match for two bookable offences.

As a result he will miss PSG's next match in Ligue 1 against OGC Nice on Friday.