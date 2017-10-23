Real Madrid Prodigy Ready to Ditch France Dream After Becoming 'Annoyed' at Lack of Opportunities

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Real Madrid's defensive wonderkid Theo Hernández has grown frustrated with his lack of opportunities in the French U21 side and is considering switching his international allegiances to Spain.

The former Atlético Madrid defender completed the short hop across town to join Los Blancos in a £27m deal over the summer. With brother Lucas Hernández remaining with Los Colchoneros, Theo has seen his older brother claim seven appearances with the French U21 squad.


The Hernández brothers both have dual nationality and with Lucas already establishing himself in the national team setup, Theo could switch to Spain for a better chance at playing international football.

"If France doesn't call me, we'll see," Real Madrid's left-back is quoted as saying by Marca (via FourFourTwo).

"I have not been called in August, nor in the September or October selections. I am French, but we will see. I am a little annoyed."


Should Hernández choose to fight for his place in Les Bleus youth sides, progression into the senior side could prove difficult.

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy is already ahead of the Real Madrid defender in the pecking order for a place in the French national team and at just 23, Hernández could have a career-long fight on his hands for a regular spot in Didier Deschamps' squad.

