Real or Barca? Mario Balotelli Reveals Which Side of El Clasico Divide He Would Prefer to Join

Ex-Inter, AC Milan, Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has revealed which side of Spain's famed El Clásico rivalry he prefers - although he admitted he wouldn't exactly upset about signing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona were the chance to come along.

Balotelli has played for several of the most well known clubs in the world, and if Spain's big two were ever in for him, he would ideally like it to be Los Blancos.

"I like Real Madrid, but if Barcelona called me I wouldn't cry," the Italian is quoted as saying by Spanish publication Marca.

Since a failed stint at Liverpool in 2014/15 and an injury-riddled loan back at former club Milan the following year, Balotelli is currently enjoying something of a renaissance on the south coast of France with Nice.

He grabbed attention with 17 goals in 28 appearances for the French Riviera club last season and has maintained that level of form so far in 2017/18.

The 27-year-old may have missed out as Nice lost in Ligue 1 at the hands of Strasbourg at the weekend, but his strike against Marseille on 1st October was his fifth league goal this season.

Add that to the two he has netted in Europa League group games and other in qualifying, Balotelli has found the net eight times in only 11 appearances in 2017/18.