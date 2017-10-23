Twitter Wasn't Kind to Everton or Ronald Koeman Following the Dutchman's Sacking...

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

Everton announced the firing of manager Ronald Koeman, following a series of poor results, the latest coming in the form of a 5-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

This leaves the club dangling in the relegation zone, having lost five matches from their first nine outings this season, winning just two.

The Toffees put out a tweet on Monday, confirming the Dutchman's sacking and thanking him for his service.

It reads: "Chairman Bill Kenwright, the board of directors and major shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the club over the past 16 months and for guiding the club to seventh place in last season's Premier League campaign."

And the reactions coming from Twitter were quite entertaining. Have a look at a few of them below:

