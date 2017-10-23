VIDEO: AC Milan Defender Leonardo Bonucci Gives His Verdict on the Current Best Player in the World

AC Milan centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has weighed in on the debate as to who is currently the best footballer on the planet.

The Italian defender is perhaps one of the best placed players to judge, given his meetings with some of the game's most dangerous attackers in recent years.

Bonucci has played against both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is the latter who he deems to be the superior player.

"I would have to say that the best player at the moment is Cristiano Ronaldo," he said. "He can make the difference in any game.

"When we played in Cardiff in the Champions League final, he showed that he is determined to keep getting better and stay at the top."

Ronaldo missed the first four games of the new La Liga season through suspension, and has scored just once in the league since his return.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

He was again unable to register in Sunday's comfortable 3-0 win over Eibar, but coach Zinedine Zidane stressed after the game that he remains the world's best.

"He is the best by a long way," said the Frenchman. "He has shown it many times, he is always there in the big games.





"All the awards are deserved because he always wants to be the best and he is."

Messi has so far this season outscored Ronaldo, although the Portuguese forward is expected to edge this year's 'The Best' award.