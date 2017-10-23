VIDEO: AC Milan Defender Leonardo Bonucci Gives His Verdict on the Current Best Player in the World

By 90Min
October 23, 2017

AC Milan centre-back Leonardo Bonucci has weighed in on the debate as to who is currently the best footballer on the planet.

The Italian defender is perhaps one of the best placed players to judge, given his meetings with some of the game's most dangerous attackers in recent years.

Bonucci has played against both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is the latter who he deems to be the superior player.

"I would have to say that the best player at the moment is Cristiano Ronaldo," he said. "He can make the difference in any game. 

"When we played in Cardiff in the Champions League final, he showed that he is determined to keep getting better and stay at the top."

Ronaldo missed the first four games of the new La Liga season through suspension, and has scored just once in the league since his return.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

He was again unable to register in Sunday's comfortable 3-0 win over Eibar, but coach Zinedine Zidane stressed after the game that he remains the world's best.

"He is the best by a long way," said the Frenchman. "He has shown it many times, he is always there in the big games. 


"All the awards are deserved because he always wants to be the best and he is."

Messi has so far this season outscored Ronaldo, although the Portuguese forward is expected to edge this year's 'The Best' award.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters