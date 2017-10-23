VIDEO: Sebastian Giovinco Enjoys an On-Pitch Beer Before Slotting Home a Sensational Free-Kick

Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco enjoyed a bizarre afternoon during his side’s 2-2 draw with Atlanta United in the finale of the MLS regular season, which included rounding off the fixture with an unbelievable equalising free-kick after enjoying a refreshing beer on the pitch.

The Italian was the instrumental factor in securing a record-breaking point for the Reds, taking their tally for the campaign up to 69 – one more than the all-time league record of 68 set by LA Galaxy nearly two decades ago.

Watch: Sebastian Giovinco the FK GOD! pic.twitter.com/FbNBgKTVRv — Toronto FC (@torontofc) October 22, 2017

The tie-clinching goal came courtesy of an absolute screamer from around 25-yards, as the 30-year-old cannoned his free-kick in off the underside of Brad Guzan’s crossbar, potentially disproving the idea that alcohol in fact negatively affects your game.

This is due to Giovinco's reaction following an Atlanta fan's stupidity to try and hit Jozy Altidore with a missile after the bulldozer of a striker initially levelled things up to make it 1-1 with a tidy finish.

During the American's celebration a plastic cup of beer was thrown from an area which housed a section of Five Stripes fans, with the United States international attempting to head the drink away before it landed on the pitch.

Jozy Altidore scores, tries to head a beer thrown at him, Giovinco picks up the beer and drinks out of it. Amazing https://t.co/lM8l0sYPJU — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) October 22, 2017

However, his Turin-born teammate opted instead to pick the drink up and finish it off, showing he is obviously a man who does not like to see alcohol go to waste. Good on you, sir.

The clash, that was played in front of an MLS record of 71,874 fans, saw Atlanta fail to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs, however may always be remembered for an alcohol-induced stunner.