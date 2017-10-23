Watford Provide Encouraging Update on Roberto Pereyra's Injury

Sources close to Watford have revealed the extent of Roberto Pereyra's injury, although the player still needs to be assessed, having limped off against Chelsea on the Weekend, the Watford Observer report.

The Argentinian, who had just returned to the team following a six-month layoff, scored to put the Hornets ahead at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, adding to Abdoulaye Doucoure's equaliser to give his team a 2-1 lead at Stamford Bridge during Saturday's clash.

Things didn't end very well for Pereyra and Watford, though, with the Blues storming back to snatch a 4-2 win and the player going off injured in the second half of the match after landing awkwardly off winning a corner.

Said sources have confirmed that the Pereyra won't be taking part in Watford's next Premier League match, which comes against Stoke City on Saturday. However, the injury is not thought to be very serious and he should be available again pretty soon.





Watford boss Marco Silva was anxious to have the player up and running before the season began, and will be left disappointed by recent developments:

"Of course, he is a big player but what we expect first is to put him in a good physical condition, get more minutes in his legs because he is one player with a lot of quality," he said back in August, revealing his admiration for the winger.

"If he can stay at a good level, our team will play better."