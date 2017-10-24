'Anything He Says Is BS' Joey Barton Calls Out Jurgen Klopp Following Spurs Embarrassment

Joey Barton has accused Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp of talking rubbish after the German watched his side lose 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss made recent claims of being able to write a book on defending, yet he can't seem to get his team to stop letting in goals - and Barton has decided to call him out.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Two weeks ago [Klopp] was writing a book on defending in two hours. Well, clearly none of his back four and the keeper have read that," Barton said on talkSPORT (H/T Sportsmole).





"He has also said he is the best man for the Liverpool job, there is nobody better in the world to manage Liverpool. Well, if you polled Liverpool fans this morning there would be huge doubt put upon that.

Two of Liverpool’s three worst #PL losses under Jurgen Klopp have come in their last six games.

• 4-1 loss at Spurs

• 5-0 loss at Man City pic.twitter.com/0krip5dfcd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 22, 2017

"You have to take anything Jurgen Klopp says as BS! I was one of the first to say I ain't having him. The mistakes they are making at the back, the attitude to defending, it makes me think: what are they doing during the week?"

Barton, who last played for Burnley before being handed a lengthy suspension by the FA for breaking betting rules, was full of praise for Liverpool's attacking players, but was fairly critical of the defence, branding their decision-making 'criminal'.

"They have a great forward line," he added. "Salah has been a great signing. Coutinho they managed to keep hold of, but some of the decision-making at the back is criminal."