'Anything He Says Is BS' Joey Barton Calls Out Jurgen Klopp Following Spurs Embarrassment

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Joey Barton has accused Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp of talking rubbish after the German watched his side lose 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur on the weekend.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss made recent claims of being able to write a book on defending, yet he can't seem to get his team to stop letting in goals - and Barton has decided to call him out.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Two weeks ago [Klopp] was writing a book on defending in two hours. Well, clearly none of his back four and the keeper have read that," Barton said on talkSPORT (H/T Sportsmole).


"He has also said he is the best man for the Liverpool job, there is nobody better in the world to manage Liverpool. Well, if you polled Liverpool fans this morning there would be huge doubt put upon that.

"You have to take anything Jurgen Klopp says as BS! I was one of the first to say I ain't having him. The mistakes they are making at the back, the attitude to defending, it makes me think: what are they doing during the week?"

Barton, who last played for Burnley before being handed a lengthy suspension by the FA for breaking betting rules, was full of praise for Liverpool's attacking players, but was fairly critical of the defence, branding their decision-making 'criminal'.

"They have a great forward line," he added. "Salah has been a great signing. Coutinho they managed to keep hold of, but some of the decision-making at the back is criminal."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters