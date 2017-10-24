Arsenal Legend Henry Challenges Trio to Prove Their Weekend Performance Was No One-Off

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry wants the front three of Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez to prove their collective performance against Everton was not a mere one-off.

Arsenal were good value for their 5-2 victory, a game that turned out to be Ronald Koeman's last in charge at Everton.

With Ozil, Lacazette and Sanchez all scoring in the game at Goodison Park, Sky Sports pundit Henry hopes the trio's good form will continue in the Arsenal's upcoming fixtures.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via the Metro), Henry stated: "Hopefully they can maintain that. It was beautiful, champagne football at times.

27 - @LacazetteAlex has scored 27 goals in all comps in 2017, more than any other French player of the Top 5 leagues. Russia? pic.twitter.com/rYRd7viuBE — OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 22, 2017

"The three guys up front all scored, they had some goals they shared with each other. Now can you maintain that for a long run, that's what you need to do. That will be pretty vital and now we're going to see if they can do it."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It was the first time that Ozil, Lacazette and Sanchez all started together this season, with the front three causing problems for Everton throughout the game, whether it was scoring themselves, or having a hand in the build up to the goals.

Arsenal will be hoping their good form - that sees them sitting 5th in the Premier League - will continue as they face Norwich and Swansea in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.