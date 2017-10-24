How to Watch Arsenal vs. Norwich City: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Arsenal vs. Norwich City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

By Nihal Kolur
October 24, 2017

Norwich City travel to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal defeated Everton 5-2 over the weekend and sit in fifth place on the league table with five wins in nine matches. The Gunners advanced to the fourth round of the cup after defeating Doncaster Rovers of League One 1-0.

Norwich City defeated Ipswich Town 1-0 on Sunday and are in sixth place in the EFL Championship. The Canaries defeated Swindon Town, Charlton Athletic and Brentford to advance to the fourth round.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 3

Live Stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters