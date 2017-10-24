Norwich City travel to Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal defeated Everton 5-2 over the weekend and sit in fifth place on the league table with five wins in nine matches. The Gunners advanced to the fourth round of the cup after defeating Doncaster Rovers of League One 1-0.

Norwich City defeated Ipswich Town 1-0 on Sunday and are in sixth place in the EFL Championship. The Canaries defeated Swindon Town, Charlton Athletic and Brentford to advance to the fourth round.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 3

Live Stream: WatchESPN