Claude Puel in Line to Be Named New Leicester City Boss After Positive Interview

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Former Southampton boss Claude Puel is now thought to be the most likely candidate to be handed the job at Leicester City following Craig Shakespeare's firing.

According to Dean Jones, Puel's interview with the Foxes went very well and he 'seems set to be named the next Leicester boss'.

Shakespeare replaced the title-winning Claudio Ranieri after he was sacked last season, having worked under the Italian as assistant manager; and his former assistant Michael Appleton was given charge of the club in the interim, leading the side to a 2-1 win over Swansea on the weekend.

Leicester, though, want a more experienced head in charge of the club and Puel certainly seems to fit the bill.

The Frenchman saw the Saints claim an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, but was let go by the St Mary's side thereafter. He has been out of a job since then, but seems keen to have another crack at English football and could be unveiled as the Foxes' new boss before their match against Everton on the weekend.

