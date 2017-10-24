Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Reporter Red-Faced After Ignoring Her at FIFA's 'The Best' Awards

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo won his second 'The Best' award in as many years after beating Lionel Messi and Neymar to the prize on Monday. 

Although the ceremony is now separate from the Ballon D'or, many fans are saying Ronaldo has now drawn level with Messi's five awards, meaning there is nothing to separate between the two. 

Despite failing to reach the goalscoring heights we expect from the Portugal captain, he lead Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double, and Zidane's decision to rest the 32-year-old on a regular basis paid off in the final big games of the 2016/17 season.

The ceremony, which was held at the London Palladium, gathered players and reporters from all over the globe in a celebration of the very best in world football.

However, one reporter was left embarrassed after trying to gain the attention of the newly crowned world player of the year. Skip to 1:08:30 to see the footage below.

As you can see in the video, the reporter was hilariously ignored by Ronaldo, leaving her red-faced in the middle of the ceremony.

Despite Ronaldo's unfortunate moment being captured on the film, the rest of the night was one of glory for the Portuguese talisman, as he collected the individual award as well as being named in the team of the year.

