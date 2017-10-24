Ernesto Valverde Reveals Why Two of His Barcelona Players Are Not in the Squad to Face Murcia

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde cleared up the situation on Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan, after the pair were not included in the squad to face Murcia in the Copa Del Rey on Tuesday night.

Valverde was speaking to Sport ahead of the Murcia game and revealed the pair are both out with injuries, "Arda and Aleix are out for tomorrow. Arda has re-suffered the ankle problems he sustained while with the Turkish national team while Aleix also has ankle problems that are related to the injury he had last season.

"If Aleix has not been able to play because of the injuries or not is something the medical team should clear up, I'm not them."

This comes after both players have been heavily speculated to be nearing moves away from the club after a lack of game time this season.

Turkish international Turan hasn't featured for Barcelona at all this season and was linked away from the club in the summer but no move materialised.

Spaniard Vidal has had more game time than Turan, featuring in five of the Spanish club's fixtures this season however it seems that his injury from last season is still affecting him.