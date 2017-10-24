Flying High! Premier League New Boys' Combined Points Total Bettered on Just 2 Previous Occasions

An interesting stat has arisen in that the points accumulated by Newcastle, Huddersfield and Brighton after nine Premier League games have only ever been bettered on two previous occasions.

The league's newly promoted clubs have been going well so far, with the Magpies soaring the highest in seventh, and the Terriers and the Seagulls in 11th and 12th respectively.

Many had predicted all three teams to struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League, particularly Huddersfield and Brighton who have never appeared in the division in its newest form before.

But all three teams have been a relative breath of fresh air, and the trio have racked up 37 points collectively, which is the highest total since Wigan, West Ham and Sunderland's effort back in 2005/06.

The record after nine games though currently stands at 44 points accumulated by Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Ipswich from the 1992/93 season.

Things are looking rosy for the 2017/18 bunch right now but, historically, it is not a stat that bodes particularly well - as reported by the Premier League's official site: "In fact, in none of the campaigns where the promoted teams matched or beat this season's tally did all three avoid relegation. Indeed, only twice have all three promoted teams stayed up."