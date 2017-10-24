Goalkeeping Legend Gianluigi Buffon Reveals the One Thing That Would Change His Retirement Plans

Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that he will only continue playing football next season if Juventus win this season's Champions League - the 39-year-old claiming he's "quite convinced" that he will hang up his gloves after the Russia World Cup.

The news comes only a day after Buffon was awarded 'Best Goalkeeper' at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2017. The World Cup winner has publicly been mulling over his retirement for months, but told Sky Italia on Tuesday that he's come to a decision:

“There’s no margin to change my mind because I’m quite convinced of the choices I’ve made,” Gigi said, via JuveFC.com.

“More than anything else I’m a very calm person in the sense that I don’t worry about the future and what my life could be, I just have to face it, and I’ll face it with enthusiasm, as well as the desire and curiosity to test myself.

“As a result I wouldn’t change anything just to have one or two more years. I don’t think I can add or take away from what I’ve already done."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Buffon suffered heartbreak at the end of last season when Juventus missed out on the Champions League title - falling to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid. And the Bianconeri stopper has admitted that he would stay on for another year if Juve's fortunes were different this time around:

“The only way I could do it would be winning the Champions League, then I could say ‘ok, we’ll I’ll try to win the Club World Cup’. Maybe Szczesny could play one game, and me the other, I don’t know.

“But I think with a goalkeeper like him behind me, it’s normal that I’ll step aside next year.”

