Goalkeeping Legend Gianluigi Buffon Reveals the One Thing That Would Change His Retirement Plans

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that he will only continue playing football next season if Juventus win this season's Champions League - the 39-year-old claiming he's "quite convinced" that he will hang up his gloves after the Russia World Cup.

The news comes only a day after Buffon was awarded 'Best Goalkeeper' at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2017. The World Cup winner has publicly been mulling over his retirement for months, but told Sky Italia on Tuesday that he's come to a decision: 

“There’s no margin to change my mind because I’m quite convinced of the choices I’ve made,” Gigi said, via JuveFC.com.

“More than anything else I’m a very calm person in the sense that I don’t worry about the future and what my life could be, I just have to face it, and I’ll face it with enthusiasm, as well as the desire and curiosity to test myself.

“As a result I wouldn’t change anything just to have one or two more years. I don’t think I can add or take away from what I’ve already done."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Buffon suffered heartbreak at the end of last season when Juventus missed out on the Champions League title - falling to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid. And the Bianconeri stopper has admitted that he would stay on for another year if Juve's fortunes were different this time around:

“The only way I could do it would be winning the Champions League, then I could say ‘ok, we’ll I’ll try to win the Club World Cup’. Maybe Szczesny could play one game, and me the other, I don’t know.

“But I think with a goalkeeper like him behind me, it’s normal that I’ll step aside next year.”

Any chance of letting them win? Surely its worth it just to have Gigi for another year.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters