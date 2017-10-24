Kevin De Bruyne Looks Set to Renew Man City Contract Despite Rumoured PSG Interest

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne looks set to sign a new deal extending his stay at the Etihad, putting to bed rumours of interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

De Bruyne has enjoyed a scintillating start to the season, as Manchester City are top and undefeated in both the Premier League and their Champions League group, whilst also qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He has seen his stock rise since Pep Guardiola became his club manager in 2016 and now looks set to stay in Manchester past his current contract end of 2021, according to Goal.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Rumours, however, have persistently linked the 26-year-old with a move to Paris, both from his time at Wolfsburg and at Manchester City.

Desperate to assemble a squad capable of winning the Champions League, PSG see De Bruyne as a key signing that would complement the recent record-breaking acquisitions Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. 

It seems PSG will miss out on signing the Belgium international, as Manchester City, according to the report, believe a deal to keep De Bruyne is 'very close', that could see him be paid in the region of £250,000 a week. 

Kevin De Bruyne has earned a fearsome reputation since his record-breaking transfer to Manchester City from Wolfsburg for a fee of £55m. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters