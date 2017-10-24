King of Twitter Michy Batshuayi Strikes Again as He Ruins Troll After His Watford Brace

Another day, another classic piece of Michy Batshuayi Twitter bants, and his latest interaction is absolutely glorious.

The Belgian striker is one of football's best-loved personalities on the social site, and is lauded for his excellent sense of humour and interaction with fans.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

One such fan, or rather a troll, wasn't being all that kind to the 23-year-old in the lead up to Chelsea's game with Watford on Saturday.

@Danndude10 wrote 'I'll eat my s*** if Batshuayi wins this game' and if there's one thing you should never do on Twitter, it's be overly-confident about something happening - because the game has a funny old way of showing you right up.

The former Marseille striker was introduced in the second half by Antonio Conte as a substitute, and he managed to score two goals to hold off the fight from an impressive Watford.

Essentially, Batshuayi did win the Blues the game thanks to his contribution, and he was always going to catch wind of what his troll had said - he simply wrote 'Bon appétit' complete with two poo emojis to well and truly put him in his place.

It will have been a sweet moment for 'Batman', whose response garnered over 24,000 retweets and 63,000 likes by Tuesday.

