Leicester Issue Statement on the Complex Situation Regarding Impending Star Adrien Silva

Leicester have released a statement about the situation regarding Adrien Silva, placing on record their frustrations with the length of time it is taking to get him registered.

The Foxes swooped for the 27-year-old midfielder on transfer deadline day and were 14 seconds 'too late' to register him.

The club have been involved in a dispute with FIFA over the player, as they are adament they sent all the necessary paperwork to the Premier League during their hour-long extension after the 11pm deadline.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

The Midlands club were wanting to take up the matter with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but have apparently been given reason to believe they are now powerless to challenge the original ruling.

The statement read: "It was our intention to submit an application to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for expedited proceedings so that the matter could be resolved as quickly as possible. However, it has been made clear to us that FIFA will not support an expedited process, forcing the club to reluctantly accept the single-judge ruling of FIFA’s Players’ Status Committee without reasonable opportunity for independent arbitration that is timely enough to be effective.

YURI KADOBNOV/GettyImages

"Our frustration at the denial of effective due process doubles our disappointment at the original outcome and while the club is now essentially powerless to continue to challenge the decision, we will continue to support Adrien in any personal appeal he wishes to undertake.

"We intend to register Adrien at the earliest opportunity. In the meantime, he will remain under our care, training with the squad under the supervision of our coaching, medical and sport science staff."

As things stand, Silva has joined up with the club for a fee in the region of £22m, but looks set not to feature until January.

