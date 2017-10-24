Liverpool Join Serie A Duo Juventus and AC Milan in Pursuit of Dutch Centre-Back

Liverpool have identified Lazio and Netherlands centre-back Stefan De Vrij as the man they hope can turn around their defensive fortunes.

The damaging 4-1 defeat against Tottenham was littered with individual defensive errors from Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip in particular, as Jurgen Klopp now looks set to pursue the Lazio centre-back to sure up his shaky defence.

Reported by Italian outlet Calciomercato, De Vrij could be available on a free transfer as his contract looks set to expire this summer, although the Reds face competition from both Juventus and AC Milan for his signature.

Speaking post-game after his Lazio side won 3-0 against Cagliari at the weekend, De Vrij claimed: "I will meet with the club's executives, I want to sign a new deal but I can make no promises."

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

With De Vrij's contract running down, Lazio could look to cash in on their Dutch defender, with a price set at between €30-35m if either Liverpool, Juventus or AC Milan wanted to make the transfer prior to this summer.

Stefan de Vrij: Since signing for Lazio, the club have won 2.02 points per game with De Vrij in the starting XI compared to 1.36 without him pic.twitter.com/E5SOKO1kKA — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 16, 2017

At 25, De Vrij has made 65 appearances for the 'Biancocelesti' since his €8.5m transfer from Feyenoord in 2014, whilst making over 30 appearances for the national side after making his debut in 2012.